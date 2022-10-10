WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

717 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pecos County

through 800 PM CDT...

At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Fort Stockton, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

I-10 east of Fort Stockton.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 262 and 285.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3070 10294 3108 10278 3102 10239 3059 10261

TIME...MOT...LOC 0016Z 282DEG 10KT 3086 10275

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

