WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

643 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pecos and

north central Terrell Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles north of Sanderson, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos and

north central Terrell Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3038 10234 3041 10255 3084 10258 3079 10214

TIME...MOT...LOC 2343Z 188DEG 22KT 3047 10244

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather