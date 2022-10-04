WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 630 PM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT\/7 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY... At 630 PM CDT \/530 PM MDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather