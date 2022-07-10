WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

454 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTH CENTRAL REEVES

COUNTIES...

At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fort Davis, Davis Mountains State Park, McDonald Observatory, Star

Mountain, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Black Mountain, Fort Davis

National Historical Site and Indian Lodge.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Horse Thief Creek, Cienega Creek, Sandia Creek, Cherry Creek, Big

Aguja Canyon, North Fork Cienega Creek, Limpia Creek, Madera

Canyon, Cook Creek, Horse Thief Canyon, Barrilla Draw and Musquiz

Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

