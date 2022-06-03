WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 854 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT\/11 PM MDT\/ TONIGHT... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Culberson. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT \/1100 PM MDT\/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 854 PM CDT \/754 PM MDT\/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt Creek and Delaware River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northeastern Culberson County - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather