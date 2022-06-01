WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

856 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Glasscock,

southeastern Ector, southern Mitchell, southern Midland, northern

Reagan, southern Howard, northeastern Crane and northern Upton

Counties through 945 PM CDT...

At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles east of Garden City to 15 miles south

of Odessa. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crane, Garden City, Loraine, Forsan, Lomax, Lake Colorado City, Lake

Colorado City State Park, Champion Creek Reservoir, Midkiff, Crane

County Airport, King Mountain, Skywest Airport, Saint Lawrence,

Elbow, Spraberry and Pleasant Farms.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 226 and 228.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

western Texas.

LAT...LON 3209 10126 3155 10127 3124 10240 3174 10253

3198 10171 3211 10169 3243 10066 3209 10067

TIME...MOT...LOC 0156Z 291DEG 22KT 3192 10131 3167 10229

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of

Happy, or 10 miles south of Canyon, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

Southwestern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caprock

Canyon State Park, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque and Valley Schools.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Briscoe and Hall.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 859 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque and Valley

Schools.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

