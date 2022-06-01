WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 343 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Reeves, northern Jeff Davis and east central Culberson Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Kent, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Reeves, northern Jeff Davis and east central Culberson Counties. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 183 and 194. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 8. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. LAT...LON 3123 10410 3126 10409 3128 10397 3104 10394 3102 10405 3103 10405 3105 10407 3104 10409 3123 10424 TIME...MOT...LOC 2043Z 165DEG 14KT 3107 10404 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather