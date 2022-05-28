WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

315 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO

8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 95 expected.

For the High Wind Watch, west to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today

to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. For the High Wind Watch,

from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

During high winds, travel could be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on the high

wind potential. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 degrees are possible across the

plains, up to 98 degrees in the mountains, and up to 113 degrees

through the Rio Grande Valley.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/

this evening.

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60

mph possible.

* WHERE...Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

