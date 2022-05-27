WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 27, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

402 AM CDT Fri May 27 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE,

AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND

CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH

OF WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING... Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and

evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Higher

winds in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI...7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS... Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

* AFFECTED AREA...Loving and Reeves County Plains.

* TIMING...Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RFTI...5 or critical.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,

Howard, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Pecos, Chinati

Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains

Foothills and Presidio Valley.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

