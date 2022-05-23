WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

631 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pecos

and southwestern Reeves Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Balmorhea, or 19 miles south of Toyah, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen

and Toyahvale.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 203 and 229.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3090 10377 3111 10387 3133 10351 3088 10334

TIME...MOT...LOC 2331Z 248DEG 15KT 3104 10374

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Borden County in western Texas...

Northeastern Martin County in western Texas...

Northwestern Howard County in western Texas...

Southeastern Dawson County in western Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Luther, or 14

miles east of Ackerly, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Ackerly, Luther and Vealmoor.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN DIMMIT COUNTY...

At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Light, or 14

miles northwest of Encinal, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Chaparral Wildlife Management Area.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

