WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

234 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Central Brewster, Lower Brewster and Terrell Counties,

and Chisos Basin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

* WHAT...Heat index values 110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...La Salle, McMullen, Live Oak, Webb, Duval and Jim

Wells Counties.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

