TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

836 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EAST

CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY...

At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 25 miles southwest of McCamey, moving southeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Bakersfield.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 279 and 305.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Coleman County in west central Texas...

Southeastern Runnels County in west central Texas...

North central Concho County in west central Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 838 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ballinger,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Benoit around 900 PM CDT.

Talpa around 915 PM CDT.

Crews around 925 PM CDT.

Glen Cove around 930 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hords

Creek Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 838 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Channing, or

21 miles southwest of Dumas, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals

outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs,

siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Channing, Four Way and Masterson.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

