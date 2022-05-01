WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 330 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT\/300 PM MDT\/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN ANDREWS AND SOUTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES... At 329 PM CDT\/229 PM MDT\/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Eunice, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hobbs, Eunice, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Eunice Airport, Frankel City, Lea County Regional Airport and Oil Center. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT\/900 PM MDT\/ for southeastern New Mexico...and western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather