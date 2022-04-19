WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/

EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE...Warning...Guadalupe Pass. Watch...Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ this

morning. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning

through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

