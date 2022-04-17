WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 221 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northeast wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMP CASS GREGG HARRISON MARION MORRIS PANOLA RUSK SHELBY SMITH UPSHUR WOOD _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather