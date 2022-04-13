WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 144 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS... * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 2 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather