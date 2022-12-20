WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

WIND CHILL WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

226 PM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as

low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...The far southern Texas Panhandle, South Plains, and

Rolling Plains.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday morning through noon Friday.

* IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous

levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators

or grills indoors. Plan to bring pets indoors or provide them with

adequate protection and water.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather