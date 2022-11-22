WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 412 PM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 ...Strong storm system may bring accumulating snow to portions of the South Plains and extreme southern Texas Panhandle on Friday... A strong upper level storm system is expected to move over the area from late Thursday through the day on Friday resulting in the potential for accumulating snowfall which may negatively impact travel on Friday. Precipitation is currently expected to start off as rain or rain mixed with snow late Thursday but will quickly switch over to snow early Friday morning across the extreme southwestern Texas Panhandle. Across the remainder of the South Plains region, a rain\/snow mix is expected for a longer period of time before turning to mostly snow later on Friday morning. Areas off the Caprock will likely see mostly rain with little snowfall. Considerable uncertainty still exists regarding the precise amount of accumulating snowfall, mainly resulting from uncertainty on the positioning of the rain\/snow line and how quickly rain will change to snow on Friday morning. However, the potential does exist for enough accumulating snowfall such that travel may become difficult on Friday, especially across the South Plains and the southwestern Texas Panhandle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather