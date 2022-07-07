WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

427 PM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Swisher

County through 500 PM CDT...

At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Happy, or 11 miles northwest of Tulia, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Happy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3475 10172 3458 10172 3448 10200 3475 10200

TIME...MOT...LOC 2126Z 238DEG 14KT 3463 10195

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

