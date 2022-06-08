WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 957 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KENT...GARZA AND STONEWALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COMANCHE... SOUTHERN TILLMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN STEPHENS...SOUTHERN COTTON... CLAY...ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN FOARD...KNOX...SOUTHERN WILBARGER AND BAYLOR COUNTIES... At 1000 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Waurika to 6 miles northwest of Scotland to 3 miles north of Bomarton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters measured 68 mph wind gust southwest of Wichita Falls. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Henrietta, Seymour, Waurika, Archer City, Munday, Knox City, Benjamin, Iowa Park, Holliday, Comanche, Temple, Ryan, Petrolia, Scotland, Byers, Dean, Randlett and Windthorst. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather