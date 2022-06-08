WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

946 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT

FOR KENT...GARZA AND STONEWALL COUNTIES...

At 946 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles northwest of Old Glory to 3 miles east of

Post, moving south at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 940 AM the West Texas Mesonet in Jayton

reported a wind gust of 62 mph .

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Post, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock,

Justiceburg, Old Glory, Swenson, Clairemont and Us-

380 Near The Haskell-Stonewall County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

