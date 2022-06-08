WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 942 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR KENT...GARZA AND STONEWALL COUNTIES... At 942 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Old Glory to 3 miles northeast of Post, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Post, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Justiceburg, Old Glory, Swenson, Clairemont and Us- 380 Near The Haskell-Stonewall County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. FOR DICKENS...KING AND CENTRAL CROSBY COUNTIES... extending from Caprock to 13 miles northwest of O'brien, moving south at 45 mph. Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Guthrie, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Caprock, Finney, Afton and Mcadoo. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG COLLINGSWORTH DONLEY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather