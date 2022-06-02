WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1211 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following county, Motley. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Rural areas east of Matador is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather