WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1146 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHERN BRISCOE

COUNTIES...

At 1146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Claytonville, or 12 miles southwest of Silverton, moving southeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Caprock Canyon State Park and Claytonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Hall County in the panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1147 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in

15 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas east and northeast of Turkey in Southwestern

Hall County

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

Southern Taylor County in west central Texas...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 1145 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Expect flash flooding over the Messquite Heat Burn Scar

and along US 277 between Buffalo Gap Road and View.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Abilene, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Coronados Camp, Bradshaw,

View, Happy Valley, Lake Abilene, Camp Tonkawa, Ovalo, Shep and

Camp Butman.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

FM 89 crossing Scott Hollow, FM 89 crossing Elm Creek, Craig Street

at Catclaw Creek, FM 89 crossing Elm Creek, FM 1086 crossing Red

Lake Creek, County Road 226 crossing Cottonwood Creek, County Road

221 crossing Spring Creek, County Road 221 crossing Cottonwood

Creek, County Road 221 crossing Valley Creek and County Road 209

crossing Valley Creek.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Stephens County through 1215 AM CDT...

At 1149 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Breckenridge, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Highway 183 northwest of Breckenridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3295 9909 3295 9892 3267 9892 3267 9910

TIME...MOT...LOC 0449Z 007DEG 17KT 3291 9904

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

