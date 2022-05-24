WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

210 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT

FOR NORTHERN LUBBOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES...

At 210 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of

Abernathy, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Lubbock, Abernathy, Shallowater, Idalou, Petersburg, Lubbock

International Airport and New Deal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather