WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 506 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR LAMB COUNTY... At 505 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Amherst, or 8 miles northwest of Littlefield, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 459 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Amherst measured a wind gust of 64 mph. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Littlefield, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton, and Springlake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Brewster County through 545 PM CDT... At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northeast of Panther Junction, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Brewster County. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. LAT...LON 2942 10310 2975 10301 2972 10269 2968 10269 2964 10274 2960 10274 2960 10277 2955 10277 2952 10281 2949 10280 2945 10283 2941 10283 2940 10282 2937 10284 2936 10284 2935 10288 2929 10289 TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 201DEG 21KT 2946 10298 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Bailey County in northwestern Texas... Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge, or 16 miles north of Morton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Muleshoe, Needmore, Enochs, Progress, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge, and Maple. FOR CENTRAL LAMB COUNTY... At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Amherst, or 10 miles south of Earth, moving north at 35 mph. at Amherst measured a wind gust of 64 mph. At 507 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported in Amherst. Littlefield, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton and Springlake. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Pecos. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fort Stockton, Firestone Test Track, Sierra Madera and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather