RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

228 PM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS,

ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT

MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH

PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* Wind...Sunday: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph at

the 20-foot level. Monday: Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph at the 20-foot level.

* Humidity...Sunday: 2 to 5 percent. Monday: 5 to 8 percent.

* Fuels...Extremely dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

