WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 225 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS...THE ROLLING PLAINS...AND THE EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Timing...10 AM to 9 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...Minimum relative humidity around 5 percent to the west of the Caprock escarpment and 5 to 15 percent to the east of the Caprock. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather