WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

154 PM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...The South Plains, Rolling Plains, and extreme southern

Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

_____

