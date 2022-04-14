WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

255 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE FAR SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHCENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE...SOUTH

PLAINS...AND WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT

this evening.

* Wind...South to southwesterly at 10 to 20 mph at the 20 foot

level.

* Humidity...4 to 9 percent.

* Fuels...Extremely dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

