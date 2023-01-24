TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1018 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...Louisiana...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 22.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 24.4 feet

early Friday morning.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 22.5 Tue 9 am CST 23.2 24.2 24.4

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT...EAST

CENTRAL GONZALES AND WEST CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

Lavaca County until 11AM.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Victoria and north central Refugio Counties through 1045 AM CST...

At 1020 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Quintana, or 11 miles northeast of Refugio, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

McFaddin and Quintana.

This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 590 and 614.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2834 9715 2839 9723 2869 9707 2857 9687

TIME...MOT...LOC 1620Z 217DEG 32KT 2843 9715

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

