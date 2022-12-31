TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

354 PM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice

Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier

Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake

Calcasieu River Near Glenmora

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Calcasieu River near White Oak Park

Mermentau River Near Mermentau

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Louisiana...

Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas

near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 24.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 25.4 feet Monday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue

Pine Island Bayou

Sour Lake 25.0 24.3 Sat 2 pm CST 25.2 25.3 24.7

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

- At 2:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 22.0 feet.

late Monday morning and continue rising to 24.4 feet Tuesday

evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 22.0 Sat 2 pm CST 23.6 24.1 24.4

_____

