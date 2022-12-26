TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

832 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...

Calcasieu River Near Glenmora

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 24.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:45 AM CST Monday was 24.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

early Wednesday morning.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Mon 7 am CST 24.4 23.9 23.4

