TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 525 PM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR WESTERN VERNON PARISH IN WEST CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND NORTHEASTERN NEWTON COUNTIES... At 525 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burr Ferry, or 11 miles southwest of Leesville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Leesville, Rosepine, Anacoco, Toledo Bend Dam, Fort Polk, New Llano, Burr Ferry, Evans and Pickering. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows.