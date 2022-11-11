TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Newton County in southeastern Texas...

Northeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 500 PM CST.

* At 418 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ebenezer,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Ebenezer, Burkeville, Toledo Bend Dam, Browndell,

Farrsville, Harrisburg, Mayflower, Sam Rayburn Dam and Wiergate.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Sam Rayburn or Toledo Bend Dams, get away from the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

