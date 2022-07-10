TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

658 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Calcasieu Parish, southwestern Newton and northeastern Orange

Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Devils Pocket, or 7 miles east of Buna, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Deweyville, Mauriceville, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket,

Hartburg, Forest Heights and Gist.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3051 9389 3050 9375 3041 9373 3041 9374

3040 9374 3040 9372 3023 9368 3019 9391

TIME...MOT...LOC 2358Z 358DEG 23KT 3041 9383

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

