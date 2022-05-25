TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

458 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cameron,

western Beauregard and western Calcasieu Parishes, Jefferson,

southeastern Tyler, southern Newton, eastern Hardin, Orange and

Jasper Counties through 545 AM CDT...

At 457 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Mayflower to near Fannett. Movement was

southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches,

Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Jasper, Silsbee, West Orange, Vinton,

Newton, Kirbyville, Kountze, Sour Lake, Merryville, Nome and Singer.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 832.

Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3097 9407 3080 9332 2972 9379 2969 9384

2980 9391 2985 9379 2997 9376 3000 9379

2999 9386 2983 9392 2983 9393 2985 9393

2984 9395 2968 9385 2967 9405 2956 9435

2989 9436 2989 9444 3011 9448

TIME...MOT...LOC 0957Z 324DEG 38KT 3106 9381 3000 9423

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

