TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Newton,

eastern Hardin and southeastern Jasper Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Evadale, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Silsbee, Buna, Evadale and Wrights Settlement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3059 9401 3043 9380 3024 9400 3035 9417

TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 225DEG 8KT 3038 9404

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

