WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WATCH Watch County Notification for Watch 27 National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 148 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 The National Weather Service has cancelled Tornado Watch 27 for the following areas In Texas this cancels 3 counties In southeast Texas Austin Colorado Waller This includes the cities of Bellville, Brookshire, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Hempstead, Prairie View, Sealy, Waller, and Weimar. Tornado Watch 27 remains valid until 6 PM CST this evening for In Texas this watch includes 9 counties In south central Texas Jackson Brazoria Chambers Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Matagorda Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Cleveland, Clute, Dayton, Dickinson, Edna, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Ganado, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, Wharton, and Winnie.