WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Wharton County in southeastern Texas...

Central Jackson County in south central Texas...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1224 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edna, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

El Campo, Edna, Ganado, Louise and Lake Texana Dam.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central

and southeastern Texas.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in League City.

