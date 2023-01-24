WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1219 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL FORT BEND AND SOUTHEASTERN WALLER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southeastern Texas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN HARRIS COUNTY... At 1219 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Addicks Park Ten, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Jersey Village, Spring Branch West, Carverdale, Fairbanks \/ Northwest Crossing and Westbranch around 1230 PM CST. Willowbrook, Greater Inwood and Central Northwest around 1235 PM CST. Hidden Valley and Acres Home around 1240 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Addicks and Memorial. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather