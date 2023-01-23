WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 902 PM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong rip currents will along Gulf-facing beaches. Tide levels of 3.5 to 4 feet above MLLW may be observed during high tide due to strong onshore winds. expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until midnight CST tonight. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from midnight CST tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may occur. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents...longshore currents...sneaker waves and other hazards create life- threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather