WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

942 PM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SAN JACINTO AND WEST

CENTRAL POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

