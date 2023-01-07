WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

714 PM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central San

Jacinto and south central Polk Counties through 745 PM CST...

At 714 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Goodrich, or 7 miles south of Livingston, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Livingston, Goodrich, West Livingston and Lake Livingston State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3052 9498 3056 9507 3086 9500 3073 9471

TIME...MOT...LOC 0114Z 205DEG 14KT 3061 9497

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

