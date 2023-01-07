WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

525 PM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

county, Harris.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 525 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hunterwood, Sheldon, East Houston, El Dorado / Oates Prairie,

Northshore, Settegast, East Little York / Homestead, Houston

Gardens and Lake Houston.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather