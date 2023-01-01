WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

750 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHERE...Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces,

Coastal San Patricio, Aransas Islands, Coastal Refugio,

Coastal Calhoun, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun

Islands Counties.

_____

