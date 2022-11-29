WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

148 PM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Liberty and southern Polk Counties through 215 PM CST...

At 148 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dayton Lakes, or 12 miles north of Dayton, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Moss Hill and Rye.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3014 9490 3022 9499 3050 9478 3045 9472

3021 9463

TIME...MOT...LOC 1948Z 232DEG 31KT 3023 9487

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

