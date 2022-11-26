WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 623 PM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... San Bernard River near Boling affecting Brazoria, Fort Bend and Wharton Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins upstream from the gage with significant backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County inundating low lying areas. Minor backwater flooding up Snake Creek in Fort Bend County begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 PM CST Saturday was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.4 feet on 12\/22\/1987. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue San Bernard River Boling 18.0 21.4 Sat 5 pm CST 19.3 14.4 11.8 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHERE...San Bernard River near Sweeny. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water is over the mid level walkway at the Phillips Terminal near Sweeny. - At 5:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet. ending at 5:45 PM CST Saturday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 1.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. 7.4 feet on 12\/14\/2018. Sweeny 7.0 8.3 Sat 5 pm CST 6.4 3.4 1.9 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. 26.8 feet on 05\/31\/1975. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather