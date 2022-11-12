WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 400 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees possible. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, Polk, Burleson, Brazos and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather