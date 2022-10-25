WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1255 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wharton,

Jackson, Galveston, Fort Bend, southeastern Montgomery, southeastern

San Jacinto, Brazoria, Chambers, Matagorda, Liberty, southeastern

Polk and eastern Harris Counties through 145 AM CDT...

At 1255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Alabama-Coushatta Reservation to near

Barrett to near Bonney to near Point Comfort. Movement was southeast

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City,

Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Matagorda,

Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, eastern Rosenberg, Lake Jackson,

Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford and Bay City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 2838 9638 2840 9637 2847 9652 2855 9648

2858 9662 2885 9670 2894 9680 2955 9579

3004 9524 3096 9484 3062 9457 3049 9454

3049 9473 3011 9460 3011 9445 2989 9444

2989 9439 2926 9467 2874 9530 2838 9610

TIME...MOT...LOC 0555Z 331DEG 51KT 3071 9464 2986 9501 2933 9553 2873

9660

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Southeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas...

Northeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas...

Shelby County in eastern Texas...

North central Angelina County in eastern Texas...

Northern San Augustine County in eastern Texas...

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 1258 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Tenaha to 6 miles southwest of Woden, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Logansport, Tenaha,

Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville,

Woden, Macune, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield,

Stanley and Jericho.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Toledo Bend north, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

